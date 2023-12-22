New York-Israeli Citizen Becomes First American Hostage Killed by Hamas; Wife’s Fate Still Unknown

In a tragic turn of events, Gadi Haggai, a 73-year-old American Israeli with strong ties to New York, has become the first US citizen to be confirmed dead while being held hostage by Hamas terrorists. The news was announced by the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum, representing the families affected by these acts of terror.

Gadi Haggai was known for his sense of humor and musical talent as a flautist, having played in the IDF Orchestra and dedicating his whole life to music. His deep connection to both New York and Israel made this loss even more devastating.

His 70-year-old wife, Judi Weinstein, still remains in captivity, and her fate remains uncertain. Weinstein managed to contact a member of the kibbutz for help, revealing that she had been shot in the arm and face, while Gadi had suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head. However, contact was lost with her soon after.

The couple was ambushed by radical Hamas terrorists in Kibbutz Nir Oz during an attack on Israel while they were on their routine morning walk on October 7th. Their family launched an urgent search to find them, receiving distressing information from Weinstein, who managed to provide details about the attack and call for help before communication was cut off.

The loss of contact and uncertainty about the couple’s well-being led to a frantic search and efforts to gather information from various sources. The phone belonging to Weinstein was eventually found by the Israeli military, raising hopes that they may have been taken hostage instead of being among the casualties.

The circumstances surrounding Gadi Haggai’s death in captivity remain unclear, as Hamas officials do not comment on such reports. Meanwhile, the fate of Judi Weinstein continues to hang in the balance.

Gadi, whose mother hailed from Manhattan and whose father was from Detroit, and Judi, originally from upstate Goshen, moved to Israel three decades ago, seeking solace and connection to their Jewish heritage. Their 30 years in Israel were abruptly interrupted by the tragic events of last month.

As per Israel’s official tally, there are still 129 people held captive in the Gaza Strip, with 22 confirmed dead. The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum estimates that between five and ten of the hostages are American citizens, but there has been no official comment from the US Embassy on the matter.

The loss of Gadi Haggai has left behind four children and seven grandchildren, who are now grappling with the pain of his absence while anxiously awaiting news of Judi Weinstein’s fate. Their story highlights the ongoing struggle faced by families affected by acts of terrorism and the importance of international cooperation in combating such atrocities.

