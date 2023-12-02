Aid Trucks Finally Reach Gaza, Providing Desperately Needed Supplies

Aid organizations have faced significant challenges in providing assistance to the Palestinians in Gaza as Israel resumes its military operations in the region. However, a breakthrough has occurred as a limited number of aid trucks have managed to enter the besieged Gaza Strip through Egypt. These trucks, containing food, water, relief assistance, medical supplies, and medicine, had been forced into a holding pattern since a weeklong truce ended and Israel started bombing the enclave again.

The aid trucks were able to enter Gaza through the Rafah crossing with the assistance of the Palestine Red Crescent teams and their partners in the Egypt Red Crescent. This development marks a crucial step in addressing the urgent needs of the civilians in Gaza who have been heavily impacted by the ongoing violence.

Prior to the truce, the flow of aid into Gaza was severely restricted, with fewer than 100 trucks entering each day. During the truce, this number increased to approximately 200 trucks per day. However, this remains far below the 500 trucks of aid that used to enter Gaza daily before the conflict began.

The main hurdle in delivering aid to Gaza lies with an Israeli checkpoint that rigorously inspects every truck to ensure it does not end up in the hands of Hamas. As part of the inspection process, drivers are forced to embark on an 80km round trip from Rafah to a crossing on Egypt’s border with Israel. This time-consuming process has resulted in significant delays and bottlenecks.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has highlighted the challenges faced by aid agencies operating in Gaza due to the ongoing fighting. Hisham Mhanna emphasized the importance of a complete ceasefire to alleviate the suffering of civilians and prevent a collapse of the humanitarian sector. Additionally, the United Nations has called for the reopening of the Karem Abu Salem crossing, which used to handle large quantities of goods, but Israel has thus far refused.

The situation in Gaza remains dire, with a rising death toll and a large number of wounded individuals lacking access to proper medical treatment. The aid trucks reaching Gaza are a crucial lifeline for the affected population, but more needs to be done to ensure a consistent flow of supplies and alleviate the suffering of civilians.

