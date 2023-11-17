New Ad Campaign Launches for Nikki Haley’s Presidential Bid

After five months since Nikki Haley declared her candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination, her campaign and the super PAC supporting her are finally launching their first ads. The SFA Fund, the super PAC aligned with Haley, is rolling out commercials in Iowa and New Hampshire, the two states that kick off the GOP presidential nominating calendar.

Haley has been actively campaigning in New Hampshire, Iowa, and her home state of South Carolina, prioritizing building trust, relationships, and earning support. Unlike other candidates who have already spent millions on advertisements, Haley believes in focusing on establishing connections and fostering relationships with the voters.

As the Republican presidential nomination debates approach, Haley emphasizes the importance of creating traction and movement during this phase of the campaign. She plans to engage with voters by answering their questions, shaking every hand, and making her face familiar in New Hampshire.

The new spots from the SFA Fund underscore Haley’s national security and foreign policy experience. The narrator in the New Hampshire ad highlights Haley’s ability to stand up to America’s enemies at the United Nations and describes her as tough, smart, and unafraid to speak the truth. The commercial includes footage of Haley discussing the threat of communist tyranny from China and predicting its eventual downfall.

Mark Harris, the lead strategist for the super PAC, emphasizes that Americans can rely on Haley to protect their interests, whether it be farmers affected by unfair Chinese trading practices or businesses concerned about cybersecurity breaches.

While Democrats criticize Haley’s record on China during her time as South Carolina governor, claiming that her tough talk doesn’t align with her actions, the SFA Fund remains focused on promoting her strengths. They have allocated $6.2 million for the New Hampshire ad campaign and $7 million for a similar campaign in Iowa.

It’s no surprise that former President Trump maintains a significant lead in the latest GOP presidential nomination polls, with Haley and the other candidates trailing behind. However, the SFA Fund believes that now is the right time to launch the ad campaign and increase their efforts as they enter the next phase of the campaign.

Source: <a href="https://www.newshampshire.com/article/20230711/NEWS0602/210719878";

www.newshampshire.com