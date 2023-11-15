Explosion at Golf Ball Factory Claims One Life in Taiwan Blaze

An unfortunate incident unfolded at a golf ball factory in Pingtung City, Taiwan, as an explosion ignited a massive blaze. Reports emerging on Friday, September 22, suggest that a firefighter has tragically lost their life in the incident.

The fire broke out at approximately 5:30 p.m. inside a plant located in the Pingtung Science Park. Emergency services, including 34 fire trucks and ambulances, swiftly rushed to the scene from various regions. As the firefighters courageously entered the second-floor warehouse, where the fire is believed to have originated, a powerful explosion jolted the building, causing a portion of the factory to collapse.

Tragically, during the blast, four firefighters and three staff members were trapped in the wreckage. One firefighter experienced out-of-hospital cardiac arrest and, despite medical efforts, was unable to survive.

The explosion resulted in a significant number of injuries, with a total of 82 individuals being harmed by the blast. The impact was so powerful that it was heard and felt in neighboring areas. Local authorities promptly warned residents to close their windows and wear face masks if the plumes of black smoke from the fire approached their homes.

The factory in question was operated by Launch Technologies Co., Ltd., a prominent manufacturer and distributor of golf balls. In light of the incident, the Pingtung County Government promptly initiated its emergency response protocol. Hospitals were advised to brace themselves for an influx of patients, while investigators work to ascertain the cause of the devastating explosion.

