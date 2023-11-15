Tragic Fire Engulfs High-Rise Building in Hanoi, Vietnam

A devastating incident unfolded in Vietnam’s bustling capital, Hanoi, as a fierce fire engulfed a nine-story apartment block. Tragically, the fire claimed the lives of at least 56 people, including innocent children, and left 37 others injured.

The conflagration erupted during the night, unleashing chaos and panic among the approximately 150 residents living in the building, as reported by the official Vietnam News Agency (VNA). Prompt action from the fire department managed to contain the blaze by 2 a.m., tirelessly battling the flames that roared through the structure.

Heart-wrenching scenes permeated the air, with television broadcasts capturing fearless firefighters equipped with hoses and ladders relentlessly combating the fire amidst the dark and ominous plumes of smoke billowing from the building during the day.

Among the grim aftermath, numerous victims were rushed to nearby hospitals suffering from severe injuries sustained while desperately leaping from their windows in an attempt to escape the merciless flames. Hanoi Medical University Hospital’s Vu Hoang Phuong highlighted this horrifying reality, as reported by state media.

In light of the devastating incident, Nghiem Quang Minh, the building’s owner, has been detained by the authorities. He is facing accusations of violating fire-prevention regulations, according to the Ministry of Public Security. An ongoing investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to this catastrophic event.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited the site the following day. He stressed the urgency of implementing stringent anti-fire regulations for small-sized apartment buildings and densely populated residential areas. The government is determined to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens in the wake of this tragedy.

