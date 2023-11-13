New Article: Devastating Blaze Consumes Khartoum’s Iconic Tower Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Amidst the protracted conflict in Sudan, an impressive 18-storey building has fallen prey to a destructive fire in the heart of the capital. The Greater Nile Petroleum Operating Company (GNPOC) Tower, a prominent office tower situated in downtown Khartoum, was engulfed in flames during clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The exact cause of the fire remains uncertain, as does knowledge of any casualties resulting from the incident. However, striking visuals from online footage captured billowing dark smoke rising from the shattered glass tower, a notable landmark on the Khartoum skyline.

The GNPOC Tower is not the sole casualty of the recent fighting in the city, as two other landmark buildings in the Al Mugran district—the Ministry of Justice and the Sudanese Standards and Metrology Organization—have also suffered extensive damage due to the raging fires.

Since mid-April, Sudan has been embroiled in a fierce conflict between the military, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the RSF, commanded by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. The capital, Khartoum, has been transformed into a war zone, with severe repercussions for its residents.

Reports indicate that RSF troops have taken over civilian homes in Greater Khartoum, converting them into military bases. In response, the military has resorted to bombing these residential areas, exacerbating the already dire conditions for the local population, as highlighted by human rights organizations and activists.

The conflict has not solely confined itself to Khartoum; it has also spilled over into the western region of Darfur, where it has taken on the form of ethnic violence. Rights groups and the United Nations have documented instances of the RSF and allied Arab militias launching attacks on ethnic African groups.

The devastating impact of this prolonged conflict is evident from the mounting death toll, which surpasses 4,000, according to UN reports from August. However, doctors and activists on the ground assert that the true numbers are likely much higher. Amnesty International has raised serious concerns about war crimes committed by both sides, including deliberate civilian killings and sexual assault.

As the flames consume the GNPOC Tower, it serves as a poignant symbol of the deepening crisis in Sudan. The country is in dire need of international support and intervention to halt the violence and provide much-needed relief to the innocent civilians caught in the crossfire.

