Air Attack Causes Fire at Naval Shipyard in Crimea

A recent air attack on a naval shipyard in Sevastopol, located in Russian-annexed Crimea, has resulted in a large fire and multiple injuries. The governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, confirmed that Ukraine was responsible for the missile attack that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Russian air defenses attempted to defend against the incoming projectiles.

Emergency services are currently working at the site to control the fire, and Razvozhayev has assured that there is no danger to civilian objects in the city. Sevastopol, being the largest city in Crimea and home to the Russian Black Sea fleet, holds significant strategic importance.

This attack is part of Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to retake Crimea from Russian control. In recent weeks, Ukraine has intensified its air and sea attacks on the peninsula. While the extent of the damage at the shipyard remains unclear, images shared on social media depict large flames engulfing the port infrastructure. Videos and photos posted on Russian Telegram channels show the scale of the fire, which is adjacent to the water.

In a separate incident, a Russian drone attack targeted the Danube river port of Izmail in Ukraine’s Odesa region, causing a fire and civilian injuries. Odesa Governor Oleg Kiper described the Russian air raid on the civilian port as the act of “terrorists.” The attack resulted in damage to both the port and other civil infrastructure. Rescue teams are currently working to extinguish the fire. Six civilians were injured as a result, with three in serious condition and three in moderate condition.

Sources: The Kyiv Independent

