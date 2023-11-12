Finland’s Government Takes a Stand Against Racism, Guaranteeing Stability

In a bid to preserve the unity of its right-wing coalition, Finland’s government has declared its commitment to combating racism and intolerance. This move comes in the wake of several months of controversy surrounding racist remarks made by ministers from the Finns Party, a far-right faction within the coalition.

One of the earliest scandals involved Economy Minister Vilhelm Junnila, who was compelled to step down due to his repeated references to Adolf Hitler and the Nazis on social media and in campaign advertisements. Junnila defended these remarks as jokes, but the public backlash was severe.

Finance Minister and Finns Party leader Riikka Purra also found herself in hot water after anonymous comments she made online 15 years ago resurfaced. While she claimed these comments were taken out of context, she acknowledged their existence and issued an apology.

To address the mounting concerns and regain stability, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo announced that the government had reached a consensus on a comprehensive policy to combat racism and discrimination. Orpo emphasized that every minister in the government would renounce racism and actively engage in anti-racist efforts within Finland and internationally.

The significance of this policy cannot be overstated. Not only does it serve as a means to reunite the cabinet after a period of turmoil, but it also reassured the centrist Swedish People’s Party (SPP), one of the smaller members of the coalition. SPP leader Anna-Maja Henriksson voiced her party’s endorsement of the new policy, making it highly unlikely that the opposition’s attempts to initiate a no-confidence vote would gain enough support to overthrow the government.

The government’s efforts to address racism go beyond rhetoric and extend to past actions as well. Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen offered an apology to Turkey for an offensive blog post dating back to 2008, authored by Purra under a pseudonym, in which she referred to an individual as a “Turkish monkey.” Valtonen made it clear that such remarks do not align with Finnish values.

Despite Purra’s past controversial statements, she stands behind the government’s commitment to combat racism in its entirety. Purra has acknowledged the inappropriateness of her past comments but has also criticized the media for misquoting her and failing to recognize sarcasm.

This policy serves as a pivotal moment for Finland, as it solidifies the government’s stance against racism and ensures stability within the coalition. With a united front against intolerance, Finland is taking a significant step towards fostering a more inclusive and accepting society.

