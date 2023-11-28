Finland Implements Border Closure Strategy to Address Influx of Asylum Seekers

Finland has recently taken measures to temporarily close its entire border with Russia for a period of two weeks in response to a significant increase in the number of asylum seekers entering the country. This move is seen as a response to the belief held by the government and its allies that this influx is a deliberate and coordinated action by Moscow.

Initially, Finland had only closed all but one of its border posts with Russia, leaving the northernmost crossing in the Arctic open. However, due to the continued flow of asylum seekers, this border crossing will now also be closed for the specified period of two weeks. This means that only cargo trains will be allowed to pass between the two countries during this time.

According to the Finnish Border Guard, approximately 900 asylum seekers from various countries, including Kenya, Morocco, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen, have entered Finland from Russia in November alone. This represents a significant increase from the previous rate of less than one asylum seeker per day.

The Finnish government has accused Moscow of deliberately directing people towards its borders in response to Finland’s decision to enhance its defense cooperation with the United States. However, the Kremlin has denied these allegations. The tensions between the two countries have been further exacerbated by Finland’s decision to join NATO earlier this year, breaking away from its longstanding policy of military non-alignment.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has strongly condemned Russia’s actions, describing them as an “influence operation” aimed at destabilizing Finland. He highlighted that despite the border closures, there are still reports of individuals heading towards Finland from Russia. Orpo also emphasized that his country possesses intelligence information indicating assistance from Russian authorities in facilitating the movement of asylum seekers.

In an effort to address concerns regarding the right to seek asylum, Finland’s ombudsman for non-discrimination raised the issue of the remote location of the Raja-Jooseppi border station. However, the Finnish government clarified that asylum can still be sought by travelers arriving by boat or air, indicating that alternative routes for those seeking refuge remain open.

While Finland’s decision to close its border with Russia is intended to address the challenges posed by the influx of asylum seekers, it also raises questions about the impact on individuals seeking international protection. The next two weeks will undoubtedly shed light on the effectiveness of this temporary closure strategy in managing the situation.

