Finland Takes Bold Step to Safeguard National Security, Closes Border with Russia

Helsinki – In a bold move to protect its national security, Finland has made the decision to close its entire border with Russia. This comes after growing concerns that Moscow is exploiting migrants as part of what is being referred to as “hybrid warfare” to destabilize the Nordic country in the wake of its entry into NATO.

Finland had already shut down seven of the eight border checkpoints this month, following an influx of migrants from the Middle East and Africa. The Finnish government has accused Moscow of guiding these migrants towards the border, taking them through thick forests in the south and arduous Arctic terrain in the north.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo announced the closure, acknowledging the “exceptional” situation that Finland finds itself in and placing the blame firmly on Moscow for orchestrating it. “Finland has a profound reason to suspect that the entry of migrants is organized by a foreign state,” said Orpo, emphasizing that Finland will not accept any attempt to undermine its national security.

The complete closure of the border will initially last for a minimum of two weeks. After this period, it is possible that one crossing point may be reopened, according to the Finnish government. However, migrants arriving from Russia during this time will have no choice but to seek asylum upon arrival at Finnish airports or harbors. It is important to note that there is currently no air or passenger boat traffic between Russia and Finland, leaving migrants with limited options.

Sources: AP News