New Border Security Measures in Finland Aim to Counter Illegal Crossings

In a move to address the surge of illegal crossings along its border with Russia, Finland’s Prime Minister, Petteri Orpo, has announced the closure of several crossing points. This decision comes after Finland witnessed an increase in illegal crossings, primarily by third-country citizens, in recent days. Orpo has accused Russia of intentionally aiding individuals without proper documentation to reach the border.

The closures will take effect at midnight on Friday, with four crossing points in the south being shut down. However, two crossings in the north will remain open to process asylum applications. The affected border crossings include Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa, Niirala, and Imatra, all located in the far south-east of the country. These areas have experienced a significant influx of illegal crossings by individuals from countries such as Syria, Yemen, and Iraq.

The two remaining open crossings at Salla and Vartius, situated in the far north, will continue to accept asylum applications. According to border guards, seventy-five asylum seekers arrived in Finland on Wednesday alone.

Finnish authorities claim that individuals arriving in their country legally enter Russia before making their way to the border and seeking asylum in Finland. Prime Minister Orpo has directly accused the Russian authorities of orchestrating these illegal crossings, stating, “It is clear that these people are helped and they are also being escorted or transported to the border by border guards.”

With a border length of 1,340 kilometers (833 miles), Finland shares Europe’s longest border with Russia. The recent measures to close certain crossing points aim to address the challenges posed by illegal crossings and mitigate the strain on border security.

Frequently Asked Questions

