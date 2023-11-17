Finland Implements Border Restrictions Amid Migration Crisis

Finland’s government has made the decision to close four of its nine border crossings with Russia in an effort to control the influx of asylum seekers entering the country. The move comes as the number of asylum seekers from countries like Iraq, Yemen, Somalia, and Syria continues to rise. Finnish authorities suspect that Russia is intentionally directing these individuals towards the border. Since September, the number of arrivals has reached 280, a significant increase compared to previous months.

The Finnish Border Guard Authority has reported that many asylum seekers arrive at the border on bicycles, which they believe were provided to them by Finnish and Russian media sources. This surge in arrivals is a stark contrast to the previous rate of less than one per day.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo revealed that the behavior of their Russian counterparts has changed, as they now allow undocumented travelers to access the border zone. Once there, these individuals have the opportunity to enter crossing stations and request asylum in Finland, thereby gaining entry into the European Union. Finnish authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have stated that they will reconsider their decision if the influx of asylum arrivals ceases.

The Finnish government has also announced plans to bolster security along the border with Russia, including the construction of a 200-kilometer fence. President Sauli Niinisto believes that this move is a response from Moscow due to Finland’s increased collaboration with the United States and its recent accession to NATO. In light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Finland made the decision to align itself with the Western military alliance.

Currently, there are nine border crossings between Finland and Russia, but only four of them will be closed: Imatra, Niirala, Nuijamaa, and Vaalimaa. These crossings are typically the busiest points of travel between the two countries, with around 3,000 people using them daily. The closures will make travel between Finland and Russia more challenging for those who are allowed to cross the border. Asylum seekers coming from Russia will now be directed to hand in their applications at two northern border crossings.

While these measures aim to address the migration crisis, they also highlight the tensions between Finland and Russia. The impact of these restrictions on both countries’ relationship remains to be seen, but it is clear that Finland is taking decisive action to address the situation at its border.

