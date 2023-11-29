Finland Implements Stricter Border Controls with Russia

Finland, a NATO member country, is taking action to tighten its border control measures with Russia. The Finnish government has announced the closure of the last operating checkpoint on its eastern border with Russia for a two-week period, starting from December 1st to December 13th. This decision comes as a response to the increasing number of individuals attempting to cross the border illegally and seek asylum in Finland.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo emphasized that the measure is necessary to combat the instrumentalization of people by Russia, particularly during harsh winter conditions. The Finnish government is determined to put an end to this phenomenon and ensure national security.

The closure of the eastern border follows previous efforts by Finland to restrict crossings from Russia. These efforts have been intensified in response to the invasion of Ukraine and Finland’s recent accession to NATO. The Finnish Interior Ministry expressed the need to close the entire eastern border with Russia as a means to safeguard Finland’s national security against what they described as a “Russian hybrid operation.”

The Finnish Border Guard stated that “Finland’s goal is to end the illegal entry from Russia,” emphasizing the country’s commitment to its own border security. The Border Guard is prepared to swiftly implement any new decisions made by the Finnish government regarding border control.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Why is Finland closing its border with Russia?

– Finland is closing its border with Russia to address the issue of illegal entry and seek to put a stop to the instrumentalization of people by Russia, particularly during harsh winter conditions.

2. How long will the border be closed?

– The border closure will last for two weeks, from December 1st to December 13th.

3. Are there any exceptions to the border closure?

– The Finnish government has not provided information on any exceptions to the border closure.

4. How many migrants have attempted to cross the border illegally?

– Since August, nearly 1,000 third-country nationals have arrived in Finland without a visa via the eastern border crossing points. Most of them have applied for asylum in Finland.

5. Has Finland requested support from NATO in guarding its borders?

– Finland has not requested support from NATO for border control. The country is confident in its ability to manage the situation independently.

These stricter border controls with Russia are part of Finland’s ongoing efforts to regulate immigration and maintain national security. The European Union’s border agency, Frontex, has also deployed 50 guards along the Finnish border to assist with border management. Finland remains committed to its role within NATO and is taking necessary steps to protect its borders and ensure the well-being of its citizens.