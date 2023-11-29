Finland Closes Entire Border With Russia in Response to Migrant Concerns

Finland has made the decision to shut down its entire border with Russia due to rising concerns that Moscow is using migrants as part of a strategy to destabilize the country. This move comes after Finland had already closed seven of its eight checkpoints on the border earlier this month in response to an increase in migrant arrivals from the Middle East and Africa.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo made the announcement, blaming Russia for orchestrating the situation. He stated that Finland has evidence to suggest that the entry of migrants is being organized by a foreign state as part of Russia’s influencing operations. The Finnish government views this as a threat to national security and will not accept any attempts to undermine it.

The closure of the border is expected to last for at least two weeks, with the possibility of reopening one crossing point after that period. However, with no air or passenger boat traffic between Russia and Finland currently in operation, migrants arriving from Russia will only be able to seek asylum upon arrival at Finnish airports or harbors.

The decision to close the border has drawn criticism from the Kremlin, which denies encouraging migrants to enter Finland and expresses regret over the closures. Russian authorities argue that Finland should have sought a mutually acceptable solution instead.

Since August, approximately 1,000 migrants without visas or valid documentation have arrived at the Finnish-Russian border. Of this number, around 900 have arrived this month alone, which is a significant increase for a country with a population of 5.6 million. The asylum-seekers come from various countries, including Eritrea, Ethiopia, Iraq, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen.

The majority of the migrants are young men, but there are also families with children and women among them. Many of the migrants were observed wearing sneakers and light outdoor gear, arriving at the border on bicycles that were reportedly provided to them.

The situation on the Russian side of the border is also escalating, with at least 400 people waiting to enter Finland, according to the governor of Russia’s Murmansk region. As Finland closes its crossing points gradually, the number is expected to increase further.

The Finnish government considers this phenomenon to be a form of “hybrid warfare” by Russia. This term refers to the use of unconventional tactics, such as disinformation, election interference, cyber attacks, and the manipulation of migrants, to destabilize Western democracies. Finnish officials had previously warned about the possibility of Russia attempting to destabilize the country as a response to Finland joining NATO.

The closure of the border is a significant move, as for decades, both Finnish and Russian border authorities enforced strict checks to only allow those with proper documents to cross. However, Finnish officials have noticed a change in the checks conducted by Russian guards, who are now allowing individuals without proper documentation to reach the Finnish border.

Interior Minister Mari Rantanen has confirmed that the last border crossing for vehicle traffic, Raja-Jooseppi, will close temporarily, while a rail crossing remains open for cargo traffic.

