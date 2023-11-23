Finland Implements Stringent Border Controls Amidst Surging Refugee Arrivals

Finland has recently made the decision to close the majority of its border crossings with Russia due to an influx of refugees and migrants. Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo announced that, effective immediately, only one border crossing, Raja-Jooseppi, would remain operational. This move comes as Finland has already closed four of its eastern border checkpoints and plans to shut down three of the remaining four crossing points.

The surge in arrivals has been significant, with over 600 asylum seekers entering Finland via Russia in November alone. This is a drastic increase compared to previous months, where only a few dozen arrivals were recorded. The individuals seeking asylum come from various countries such as Yemen, Afghanistan, Kenya, Morocco, Pakistan, Somalia, and Syria. The majority are young men in their twenties, although some families with children are also among the arrivals.

In response to the situation, Finnish border guards and soldiers have begun implementing measures to secure the border. Concrete obstacles topped with barbed wire are being erected at some of the crossing points. Despite these efforts, arrivals have shifted northwards to Vartius and Salla, the two remaining border stations that still accept asylum applications.

Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen voiced concerns about Russia’s role in this issue, claiming that they are instrumentalizing migrants as part of their “hybrid warfare” against Finland. However, Russian authorities deny that they are purposely pushing migrants and refugees toward the Finnish border.

It is worth noting that Finland’s border with Russia serves as the external border of the European Union and forms a crucial part of NATO’s northeastern flank. As tensions rise, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed willingness to work with Finnish officials to find a mutually acceptable solution.

In the midst of this escalating situation, questions arise regarding the treatment and well-being of the asylum seekers. Humanitarian concerns are raised as winter conditions in the Arctic Lapland region, where the Salla checkpoint is located, bring temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius. The governor of Russia’s Murmansk region, Andrei Chibis, has posted pictures of migrants in tents near the Salla checkpoint, describing the situation as a humanitarian crisis.

This scenario bears a resemblance to the border crisis that unfolded between Poland and Belarus in 2011. At that time, several thousand asylum seekers were left stranded in no-man’s land due to security forces preventing their entry. The EU accused Belarus of enticing migrants and refugees to its territory and facilitating their passage westward as a form of “hybrid attack.” Similarly, with Finland, accusations have been made, this time involving Russia’s alleged role in exacerbating the refugee influx.

As Finland grapples with this complex situation, it is essential to prioritize the well-being of the arriving asylum seekers while also finding diplomatic resolutions to border control challenges. Finland has requested additional support from Frontex, the EU’s border agency, to manage the situation effectively.