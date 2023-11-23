Finland Takes Measures to Secure Northern Border Amidst Migration Concerns

Amidst the growing concerns about an influx of asylum seekers, Finland has announced its decision to close all but the northernmost border crossing with Russia. This move comes as an attempt to control the flow of migrants into the country. Prime Minister Petteri Orpo made the announcement, stating that several border stations will be closed effective immediately.

The recent surge in unauthorized entries from Russia has prompted Helsinki to take this decisive action. Over the past month, more than 600 individuals without valid travel documents have entered Finland via Russia. The asylum seekers originate from different countries, including Yemen, Afghanistan, Kenya, Morocco, Pakistan, Somalia, and Syria, according to immigration authorities.

The European Union border agency, Frontex, has responded to Finland’s request for assistance by planning to deploy officers and equipment to the country. The Finnish government has asked for an additional 60 Frontex officers to enforce security measures along the 1,340-kilometer frontier with Russia.

This move by Finland is not an isolated incident. Estonia recently accusation Russia of orchestrating a “hybrid attack operation” by allowing migrants to cross the border into Estonia. Lithuania and Latvia have also faced similar concerns, as they have accused Belarus, an ally of Russia, of artificially creating a migrant crisis on their borders.

In response to the situation, Finland will close three of the remaining four border crossing points until December 23. The Raja-Jooseppi crossing in the Arctic will remain open throughout this period. The government has expressed its intention to amend legislation to gain more flexibility in securing the entire border.

President Sauli Niinisto has called for a comprehensive EU-wide solution to address the uncontrollable entry into Europe’s passport-free Schengen area. Repatriating individuals who do not meet the criteria for asylum has become increasingly challenging.

While the Kremlin has criticized Finland’s decision, alleging an anti-Russian stance, the Finnish government remains steadfast in its commitment to ensure the security of its borders. The situation at the eastern border continues to worsen, and Finland is taking proactive measures to address the challenge.

