Finland Takes Firm Action by Closing Border With Russia Amidst Concerns Over Migration

In a bold move to address the escalating migrant surge, Finland has made the decision to close its entire eastern border with Russia. Prime Minister Petteri Orpo announced this development during a press conference held in Helsinki. This decision came after the closure of seven other border checkpoints by the Finnish government due to the influx of migrants from the Middle East and Africa.

Previously, Finland has had only one remaining open border checkpoint, situated in the Arctic. However, due to the increasing number of arrivals, the Finnish government recognized the need for stricter measures. The Finnish authorities have accused Moscow of intentionally directing migrants towards the Finnish border, referring to it as a form of “hybrid warfare” orchestrated by the Kremlin.

To effectively respond to this situation, the last open border station on the eastern border, Raja-Jooseppi in Inari, Northern Lapland, will be temporarily closed from Thursday, November 30th, until December 13th. Prime Minister Orpo emphasized the exceptional circumstances that Finland is currently facing and emphasized the importance of protecting the country’s national security.

Finland shares an unfenced 1,300-kilometer-long border with Russia. This accessibility has made it easier for migrants to attempt to cross into Finnish territory. Finnish authorities reported that approximately 900 migrants have crossed the border from Russia this month, which is significantly higher than the average.

The Finnish government firmly believes that Russia is purposely orchestrating this migration crisis within Finland as a response to the country’s recent entry into NATO. Interior Minister Mari Rantanen stated that the last remaining open border crossing for vehicle traffic, Raja-Jooseppi in Finland’s Arctic north, will close at midnight on Wednesday. However, a railway crossing between the two countries will remain open solely for cargo traffic.

Russian authorities are alleged to have been responsible for organizing and encouraging the migrant flow towards the border. Once the migrants reach Finland, they are processed and treated as asylum seekers. It is worth noting that the majority of these migrants are young men originating from Syria, Yemen, and Iraq. Despite lacking any travel documents, Russia has permitted these individuals to approach the border. Finnish officials interpret this action as a retaliatory move against Finland’s NATO membership.

This decision marks a significant shift in Finland’s approach towards managing migration. By closing its eastern border with Russia, Finland aims to regain control over its national security and address the challenges posed by the influx of migrants. The move also highlights the country’s determination to withstand external pressures and protect its interests.

