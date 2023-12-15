Finland Responds to Heightened Migrant Activity at Russian Border

Finland Implements New Border Restrictions Amidst Migrant Crossings

In a swift response to increased migrant crossings, Finland has announced the closure of its eastern border with Russia. The decision comes mere hours after the border was reopened following what Helsinki officials classified as a Russian hybrid attack. Interior Minister Mari Rantanen made the announcement at a press conference, stating that the border closure will be in effect from Friday at 8:00 p.m. until January 14th.

Finland, which shares a lengthy 1,340-kilometer border with Russia, initially eased border restrictions earlier in the week to assess the pressure on its borders. However, the plan to partially lift restrictions was promptly canceled when migrants resumed entering the country immediately after the borders were reopened. The Finnish border guard reported that at least 40 individuals had crossed into Finland to seek asylum since the border was initially opened.

Rantanen expressed her concerns about the escalating situation, stating that “the number of migrants increased rapidly and the phenomenon accelerated faster than expected.” In response to the increased migrant activity, Finnish authorities are taking action to ensure national security. While Finland is obligated under international law to provide asylum opportunities for migrants, the current circumstances warrant the restriction of border crossings.

The Finnish government has accused Russia of orchestrating the migrant crisis as a means to exert political pressure on Finland. Rantanen firmly believes that this is part of a Russian hybrid operation targeting Finland. She emphasized that the situation poses both a serious threat to national security and is linked to international crime. Finnish authorities claim that Russian border guards are actively pushing migrants towards the Finnish border, indicating their involvement.

In November, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed Finland’s accusations, characterizing them as “clumsy excuses” and an attempt to fuel Russophobic sentiments. Finland’s relationship with Russia has been strained since the invasion of Ukraine, and the influx of migrants has further complicated the situation. As a precautionary measure, Finland began constructing a 200-kilometer fence along its Russian border earlier this year, with only three kilometers currently completed.

