Finland Takes Action to Secure Its Borders Amid Rising Asylum Seeker Numbers

Finland has made the decision to fully close its border with Russia for a period of two weeks in response to a recent influx of asylum seekers crossing the frontier. This move comes as Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo expresses concerns about Russia’s influence in the matter and asserts that such activities will not be tolerated.

The border closure is scheduled to take effect between Wednesday and Thursday night and will remain in place until December 13. Helsinki’s decision comes after the European border agency Frontex announced last week that it would be deploying additional personnel and equipment to boost Finland’s border control efforts. Finland has accused Moscow of exacerbating the situation, creating tensions between the two countries that have intensified since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, prompting Finland to join the NATO military alliance.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has also voiced support for Finland, accusing Russia of using migration as a means to exert pressure on the country. Stoltenberg stated that NATO stands in solidarity with Finland, highlighting the importance of a united front against such tactics.

According to reports from Finnish newspaper Iltalehti, Russian embassies have allegedly begun issuing visas to individuals from the Horn of Africa, facilitating their journey to Russia and then aiding them in crossing the Finnish border with the assistance of Moscow’s security services. While the Russian foreign ministry has denied these claims, asserting that Finland’s previous decision to close certain checkpoints on the border was provocative, tensions between the two nations continue to escalate.

It is worth noting that this situation mirrors a similar incident in 2021 when Poland faced attempts by asylum seekers to cross its eastern border. The plot, orchestrated by Belarus, aimed to send thousands of migrants from the Middle East into the European Union. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned Minsk for what she described as a “hybrid attack” on the bloc.

As Finland implements measures to secure its borders, the temporary closure of the border with Russia is set to provide authorities with an opportunity to assess the situation and strategize for improved border control moving forward. The Finnish government’s action sends a clear message that it is committed to protecting its sovereignty and ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens.

