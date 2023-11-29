Finland’s Border Closure: A Step to Protect National Security

Finland’s decision to seal its final border crossing with Russia has garnered attention and sparked discussions about national security. While the move may seem drastic, it is rooted in concerns about the emerging migrant crisis and the role of foreign states in influencing these flows. Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has accused the Kremlin of utilizing migrants as part of “hybrid warfare” to unsettle the country in the wake of its NATO membership.

This recent development comes after Finnish authorities observed an unexpected increase in the number of migrants crossing from Russia, continuing a trend that began in August. Approximately 900 migrants have entered Finland without visas or proper documentation, mainly hailing from countries such as Afghanistan, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Iraq, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen.

The closure of the border is a significant step, with the government shutting down all crossing points, including those previously open along the 1,340-kilometer border shared with Russia. This decision has been fueled by Finland’s suspicion that a foreign state is orchestrating the organized entry of migrants, associating it with Russia’s influencing operations. Helsinki is determined to safeguard its national security, firmly pointing the blame at Moscow.

Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen further emphasized Russia’s role, stating that the country is instrumentalizing migrants as part of a larger strategy of “hybrid warfare.” There are concerns that Russia may attempt to destabilize Finland, using cyber attacks and migrant flows as tools of retaliation following Finland’s NATO accession.

While Russia denies any involvement in prompting the migrants, it regrets Finland’s decision to close the borders. Last week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed the hope for mutually acceptable solutions or clarifications to be sought. However, Finland remains firm in its commitment to protect national security and will not allow attempts to undermine its stability.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Why did Finland close its border with Russia?

Finland closed its border with Russia due to concerns about the increasing influx of migrants, which the government suspects is organized by a foreign state. They accuse Russia of engaging in “hybrid warfare” by exploiting migrant flows to destabilize the country.

2. How many migrants have entered Finland without documents?

Since August, around 1,000 migrants have entered Finland without visas or proper documentation. The majority of these migrants come from countries such as Afghanistan, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Iraq, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen.

3. What is “hybrid warfare”?

“Hybrid warfare” refers to a strategy that combines conventional and unconventional tactics, including political, economic, informational, and cyber methods, to achieve strategic objectives. In this context, Finland accuses Russia of using migrants as part of hybrid warfare to undermine its national security.

4. How does Finland perceive Russia’s role?

Finland believes that Russia is instrumentalizing migrants for its own purposes. The Finnish government suspects that Russia is actively encouraging and assisting migrants to reach the Finnish border, contributing to the migrant crisis and potential destabilization of the country.

Please note that the sources for this article are based on the original content provided and additional general knowledge.