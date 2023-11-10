New Insights into the Baltic Sea Gas Pipeline Incident

In a shocking turn of events, the recent damage to the Baltic Sea gas pipeline has been attributed to a ship dragging a large anchor along the seabed. Finnish police investigators have retrieved the lost anchor from the location where the pipeline ruptured and are currently exploring whether it belongs to a Chinese container vessel. However, it is still unclear whether this incident was an accident or a deliberate act.

The underwater investigation revealed prominent drag marks on the seabed leading up to the point of rupture, with the anchor lying immediately after the damaged spot. Interestingly, a narrower path was observed on the seabed, stretching for miles. Upon further examination, it was discovered that a piece of the anchor, specifically one of its two spikes, had broken off.

Contrary to previous speculations, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has refrained from making any definitive statements regarding the intention behind this incident. Robin Lardot, the NBI chief, emphasized that more information is needed before drawing any conclusions about whether the damage was intentional, a result of negligence, or an instance of poor seamanship.

Drawing attention to a potential motive, Lardot mentioned that it is vital to establish why this incident occurred. However, he was clear in stating that it is too early to provide any answers at this stage of the investigation.

The focus of the NBI’s probe has shifted towards the Chinese container vessel named NewNew Polar Bear, which was in close proximity to the pipeline and telecoms cables at the time of the damage. Surprisingly, it has been confirmed that the vessel is missing one of its front anchors. Efforts to contact the ship to determine whether the retrieved anchor matches the missing one have been unsuccessful so far.

China has called for an unbiased and professional investigation into the incident, emphasizing the need for an objective assessment of the situation. Meanwhile, Finland has managed to mitigate the impact of the gas supply cut by relying on liquefied natural gas imports via ship deliveries to the Inkoo port.

This incident has prompted increased NATO patrols in the Baltic Sea, further shaping the security dynamics in the region. It also serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of critical infrastructure, urging nations to take necessary precautions to protect such vital assets.

It is crucial to note that this incident bears similarities to the deliberate acts of sabotage that damaged the Nord Stream pipelines connecting Germany and Russia in September 2022. While the culprits behind those attacks have yet to be identified, the recent Baltic Sea incident raises concerns about the overall security of these vital energy infrastructure networks.

