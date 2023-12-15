The Surge of Migrant Crossings: Finland’s Border Challenges

Finnish authorities were taken aback by an unprecedented influx of migrants crossing into the country through the border with Russia. Dozens of migrants managed to cross into Finland just hours before the reclosure of two southern crossing points. The Vaalimaa and Niirala checkpoints had briefly reopened after being closed at the end of last month. These closures were part of Finland’s efforts to control an influx of asylum-seekers, a phenomenon that the country attributes to Moscow’s alleged attempts to destabilize Finland after its NATO membership in April. The Russian government, however, denies these claims.

The Finnish Border Guard reported that several migrants arrived at the two checkpoints without proper documentation or visas. This wave of crossings prompted the Finnish government to immediately close the checkpoints again, effective from Friday evening until January 14th. The brief reopening served as an experiment to assess whether the migrant influx persists at the border.

In recent months, Finland has witnessed a significant rise in the number of migrants entering the country without adequate visas or valid documentation. From August to end-November, nearly 1,000 migrants crossed the border, with an alarming surge in November alone. The Finnish government accuses Russia of intentionally facilitating the movement of migrants, most of whom are seeking asylum in Finland. The Russian side of the border is traditionally tightly controlled by the Federal Security Service (FSB). Russia, however, denies any involvement and expresses regret over the Finnish border closures.

The Finland-Russia land border typically has eight crossing points for passenger and vehicle traffic, in addition to a rail checkpoint for cargo trains. With the recent closures, only the rail checkpoint remains open between the two countries. Finnish authorities revealed that the majority of November’s migrants came from Syria, Somalia, and Yemen.

As a nation of 5.6 million people, Finland holds significant importance as NATO’s northeastern flank and serves as the external border of the European Union in the north.

FAQ:

1. What prompted Finland to close its border checkpoints?

Concerns of Moscow using migrants to destabilize Finland as an alleged act of “hybrid warfare” led the Finnish government to close the border checkpoints.

2. How many migrants arrived at the Finnish border without proper documentation?

From August to end-November, nearly 1,000 migrants entered Finland without proper visas or valid documentation.

3. Which countries did the majority of the November migrants come from?

The majority of migrants who arrived in November hailed from Syria, Somalia, and Yemen.

4. How many crossing points are there on the Finland-Russia land border?

There are eight crossing points for passenger and vehicle traffic, along with a rail checkpoint for cargo trains.

Sources:

– AP’s coverage of global migration: https://apnews.com/hub/migration