Finland & Baltic Neighbors Restrict Access to Russian Vehicles Amid Sanctions

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – In a collective decision, Finland and its three Baltic neighbors have implemented travel restrictions on vehicles with Russian license plates, citing the recent interpretation of the European Union’s sanctions against Russia. The move comes as a response to Russia’s actions in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen announced that the ban on private cars with Russian license plates entering Finland would be effective as of midnight on Friday. This decision follows the lead of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, who implemented similar measures earlier this week. The implementation of this ban is in alignment with the European Commission’s interpretation of sanctions against Russia, as published on September 8.

The restrictions also apply to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, which is surrounded by Lithuania. However, Russian citizens will still be allowed to transit through Lithuania by train.

Under the European Union’s decision, motor vehicles registered in Russia are prohibited from entering the territory of the 27-member bloc, including Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. These Baltic states have been known for their vocal criticism of Russia and President Vladimir Putin’s policies.

As of now, Finnish authorities will not permit Russian-registered cars with fewer than 10 passengers into the country from Russia, although certain exceptions may apply in specific cases.

It is worth mentioning that Finland became a member of NATO in April, resulting in an increased border length between Russia and the world’s largest security alliance. With its 1,340-kilometer (832-mile) Eastern border, Finland is strategically positioned alongside Russia.

Similarly, the three Baltic states are also NATO members and have taken a strong stance against Russia’s actions in the region.

