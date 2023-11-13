FAQ: What You Need to Know About Your Trial Subscription

Are you ready to embark on a trial subscription? Here’s everything you need to know to make the most of your trial period and explore all the features and benefits at your fingertips.

What is included in my trial?

When you sign up for the trial, you will gain complete digital access to our platform, offering you a wide range of content and features. This includes everything from global news, analysis, and expert opinions to access to our premier business column, Lex. Additionally, you will enjoy curated newsletters covering key business themes with original and in-depth reporting.

Our trial membership offers two packages: Standard Digital and Premium Digital. Standard Digital provides access to a wealth of global news and expert opinions, while Premium Digital takes it a step further by including access to Lex and 15 curated newsletters on key business themes.

FAQ sourced from: ft.com

What happens at the end of my trial?

At the end of your trial period, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, granting you continued complete access for $69 per month. However, you have the flexibility to change your plan at any time before the trial period ends. Simply visit the “Settings & Account” section to make any necessary adjustments.

For those seeking cost savings, we offer the option to pay annually at the end of the trial, while still retaining premium access. This annual subscription comes with a 20% discount, providing an affordable and convenient way to continue enjoying our platform.

If you find that your needs are better suited to our Standard Digital package, you have the choice to downgrade. Standard Digital offers a robust selection of journalistic content that fulfills the needs of many of our users.

When can I cancel?

If you decide that our subscription is not the right fit for you, you can change or cancel your subscription at any time online. Simply log into your account, navigate to the “Settings & Account” section, and select “Cancel” on the right-hand side. Don’t worry, even if you decide to cancel, you will still enjoy the benefits of your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

What forms of payment can I use?

We offer multiple convenient payment options to cater to your preferences. You can choose to pay with a credit card, debit card, or PayPal.

Now that you have all the information, go ahead and make the most of your trial subscription. Explore, discover, and enjoy the wealth of content and features that await you!

