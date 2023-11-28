Finland Shuts Down Border with Russia Amidst Tensions Over Asylum Seekers

Finland has taken the unprecedented step of closing its entire border with Russia after weeks of escalating tensions over asylum seekers. This move comes in response to what the Finnish government has referred to as a “hybrid operation” conducted by Moscow.

Effective immediately, the Finnish government has closed the Raja-Jooseppi border crossing in Lapland, marking the closure of its last remaining crossing point with Russia. This closure follows the shutdown of eight other crossing points, resulting in the complete closure of the 830-mile land border between Finland and Russia until December 13th.

During this period, asylum seekers will be redirected to airports and ports for processing, in an effort to manage the influx of arrivals. Prime Minister Petteri Orpo stated that this measure was necessary to counter Russia’s influence operation, emphasizing Finland’s refusal to accept such actions. Interior Minister Mari Rantanen echoed these sentiments, defining the situation as a matter of national security.

Intelligence reports cited by Orpo suggest that Russian authorities are aiding asylum seekers in their journey to the Finnish border. Despite the closures, the number of people attempting to cross into Finland from Russia continues to rise. Orpo argued that this is not a genuine emergency but an organized activity orchestrated by Russia.

The closure of Finland’s borders reflects a larger pattern of Russia employing various tools to exert pressure on its neighboring countries. Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, while speaking in Brussels, emphasized Russia’s use of migration as a means to undermine democracies.

In recent weeks, Finland has experienced a significant increase in the number of asylum seekers arriving from Russia, with over 900 arrivals this month alone. Many of these individuals have braved the harsh winter conditions, arriving on bicycles despite the snow and freezing temperatures. This has raised concerns about their safety and well-being.

The decision to close the borders has sparked debates regarding its legality and the potential impact on asylum seekers. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has called on both Finland and Russia to uphold their obligations under international law and ensure the safety and dignity of migrants. The organization also advocates for the establishment of expanded and improved safe routes to combat human smuggling and irregular migration.

Critics argue that the closure of all border crossing points violates international law. However, legal advice received by the Finnish government supports the decision, deeming it proportionate and justified given the current circumstances. Rantanen justified the complete closure of the eastern border as necessary for national security.

The challenge lies in how Finland will handle asylum applications when the border is closed. While specific operating instructions have been provided to the border guard’s department, it remains unclear how they will respond to individuals waiting in freezing conditions.

The strained situation on the border has rapidly escalated over the past two weeks, with Finland accusing Russia of deliberately driving asylum seekers to its border as a form of retaliation for Finland’s cooperation with the United States. The deterioration of relations between the two countries, especially since Finland’s admission to Nato in April, has exacerbated the situation.

The European Union (EU) suspects that the recent incidents on the border are part of Russia’s broader “hybrid” war strategy, which utilizes non-military tactics, including disinformation, to destabilize Europe. The EU believes that Russia is purposely orchestrating the influx of asylum seekers to the border.

In a joint press conference, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson expressed support for Finland and emphasized the responsibility of defending the Finnish border as a shared endeavor. He accused Russia of orchestrating events to cause divisions and problems within Western countries.

The crisis has also affected Estonia, as the number of asylum seekers attempting to enter its territory from Russia has risen significantly. Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur claimed that these arrivals were part of a fully state-orchestrated operation by Moscow, further solidifying concerns about Russia’s use of immigration as a weapon.

In conclusion, Finland’s decision to close its entire border with Russia underscores the escalating tensions over asylum seekers and Russia’s alleged involvement in facilitating their arrival. The closure, while raising legal and humanitarian concerns, reflects Finland’s commitment to safeguarding its national security in the face of what it deems a hybrid operation by Russia.