New Border Security Measures Implemented in Finland Amidst Migration Crisis

In response to an influx of migrants entering the country, Finland has made the decision to close all but one of its borders with Russia. The Finnish Prime Minister, Petteri Orpo, announced on Wednesday that three of the four remaining border crossings will be closed, with only the Raja-Jooseppi crossing remaining open. This move is suspected to be a response to concerns that Russia has been orchestrating the migration crisis.

Border guards and soldiers have already begun erecting barriers, including concrete obstacles topped with barbed wire, at the crossing points along Finland’s long border with Russia. These measures are being taken to better control the flow of undocumented migrants entering the country. To emphasize the need for these security measures, officials have reported that around 600 migrants arrived in Finland in November without proper visas and documentation, compared to only a few dozen in September and October. The migrants are primarily from the Middle East and Africa, including countries such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Kenya, Morocco, and Somalia.

The Finnish government believes that closing the checkpoints is necessary to maintain order and ensure the security of legal border traffic. Tomi Tirkkonen, deputy commander of the Kainuu border guard district in eastern Finland, stated that these measures are essential to control the situation. Finland’s decision to close the checkpoints has been regretted by the Kremlin, who rejects the claims made by Finnish authorities that Russia has encouraged the influx of migrants as a means to punish Finland for joining NATO.

The Finnish Foreign Minister, Elina Valtonen, has stated that they have proof showing that Russia is not only allowing people without proper documentation to enter Finland but is also actively aiding them in reaching the border zone. This has led to suspicions that Russia is using migrants as part of its “hybrid warfare” against Finland. Despite these claims, the Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed its willingness to work together with Finnish officials to reach an agreement on the border issue.

With the closure of four busy border crossings, Finland is now looking to the assistance of the EU’s border and coast guard agency, Frontex, to help deal with the situation. The number of migrants attempting to cross into Finland is unusually high, and the government is determined to address the issue effectively. Finland joined NATO in April this year, a move that was seen as a response to Russia’s conflict with Ukraine. While many believe that Russia’s actions regarding the migration crisis are retaliatory, the exact motive behind their actions remains unclear.

