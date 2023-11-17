Finland Implements Measures to Safeguard Border Security

FINLAND, NOVEMBER 17 – In an effort to ensure the integrity of its border with Russia, Finland has announced the installation of barriers at four crossings, effective from midnight. The move comes in response to a surge in migrants entering Finland, which the Finnish government believes is orchestrated by Russian authorities. These allegations, however, have been dismissed by the Kremlin.

The Finnish Border Guard has identified Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa, Imatra, and Niirala as the four crossings where the barriers will be deployed. The goal is to prevent unauthorized entry into the country. This action is a response to recent changes in Russia’s border policy, according to Matti Pitkaniitty, the head of international affairs for the Border Guard.

Since the beginning of the week, approximately 300 asylum seekers, primarily from Iraq, Yemen, Somalia, and Syria, have arrived in Finland. Alarmingly, nearly 100 individuals crossed the border from Russia on Friday alone. Finland shares a 1,340-kilometer (833-mile) border with Russia, which also serves as the external border of the European Union.

Finland’s decision to enhance defense cooperation with the United States earlier this year is believed to have prompted Russia to redirect migrants towards the Finnish border. This move occurred after decades of non-alignment when Finland joined the NATO military alliance in April, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Starting from Saturday, asylum seekers coming from Russia will only be allowed to submit their applications at two specified border crossings in the northern regions, namely Salla and Vartius. The Finnish ombudsman for non-discrimination has emphasized that under international treaties and EU law, Finland still has obligations to provide protection for asylum seekers.

Recognizing the need for additional border security support, the European Union border agency Frontex has committed to dispatch officers to Finland. This deployment is intended to aid in safeguarding the border and ensuring the orderly processing of migrants. The European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, expressed gratitude to the Finnish authorities for their efforts in protecting the EU’s external border, while condemning Russia’s manipulation of migrants as an act of shame.

Overall, Finland’s decision to implement barriers and enforce stricter regulations at the border with Russia reflects its commitment to upholding national security and addressing the challenges posed by irregular migration.