Chinese Cargo Vessel Suspected in Pipeline Damage: A Complex Investigation

Finnish authorities have implicated the Hong Kong-flagged cargo vessel NewNew Polar Bear in the damage caused to the undersea BalticConnector gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia. Initial findings suggest that an anchor from the vessel may have been responsible for dislodging the pipeline. The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), a branch of the Finnish police, has gathered evidence and data indicating the vessel’s involvement.

Detective Superintendent Risto Lohi, head of the investigation at NBI, revealed that a dragging trail on the seabed, measuring 1.5 to 4 meters wide, leads to the site of the pipeline damage. This trail is consistent with the movement of a heavy 6-ton anchor, which was subsequently retrieved by the Finnish Navy. Examination of the anchor has uncovered traces indicating contact with the gas pipeline.

The intentionality behind the pipeline damage remains uncertain, as investigators determine whether it was caused by negligence, accidental circumstances, or deliberate action. Finnish and Estonian gas system operators detected a significant drop in pressure on October 8, prompting the shutdown of gas flow. It was later discovered that the pipeline, spanning 77 kilometers between Inkoo, Finland, and Paldiski, Estonia, had been mechanically damaged and shifted from its original position in the seabed.

Initial suspicions in Finland pointed towards Russia, potentially as a response to Finland’s recent NATO membership. However, no specific allegations have been made. Recent photographs of the NewNew Polar Bear, taken during its journey in the Baltic Sea, reveal the vessel’s missing anchor. The ship is currently navigating Russian northern waters, likely en route back to China.

Efforts to contact the vessel’s captain have been unsuccessful, leading Finnish investigators to collaborate with Chinese officials. In response, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has urged an “objective, fair and professional” investigation into the incident, emphasizing that the vessel was operating normally during the period in question.

Further complicating matters, the Finland-Estonia data cable was also damaged concurrently with the gas pipeline. Finnish authorities believe there may be a connection between the Chinese vessel and this incident as well.

Repair work on the 300-million euro BalticConnector pipeline is estimated to extend until at least the end of April 2024. Finnish investigators continue to analyze the available evidence to determine the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the damage, while maintaining cooperation with Chinese authorities. This complex investigation highlights the need for careful scrutiny and international collaboration to uncover the truth behind such incidents.