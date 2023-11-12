Unexplained Incident in the Baltic Sea: Damage to Gas Pipeline Likely Result of External Activity

A recent incident in the Baltic Sea has caused significant damage to a gas pipeline and a communication cable, and it is suspected to have been caused by “external activity,” according to Finland’s president. The Balticconnector gas pipeline, which connects Finland and Estonia, was forced to shut down due to a sudden drop in pressure. The exact cause of the damage is still unknown, but investigations are underway.

The President of Finland, Sauli Niinistö, stated that the damage likely resulted from external factors and that the investigation is being carried out collaboratively between Finland and Estonia. As Finland recently became a member of NATO, Niinistö emphasized that close contact is being maintained with allies and partners. He confirmed that he had discussions with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who expressed NATO’s willingness to assist in the investigation.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo is expected to provide further details in a news conference. Gasgrid Finland and Elering, the gas system operators for Finland and Estonia, have already initiated their investigation into the incident. While the cause remains uncertain, both companies and Finnish authorities assure the public that Finland’s gas supply is secure.

It is worth noting that this incident occurred over a year after a series of underwater explosions damaged the Nord Stream pipelines, which transport natural gas from Russia to Europe. The explosions, which occurred before the onset of winter, raised concerns about a potential European gas crisis. Initially, U.S. and European officials pointed to Russia as the responsible party. However, subsequent investigations have challenged this assumption, leaving the question of who was truly responsible unanswered.

