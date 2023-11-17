Firms Face Triple Fines for Hiring Illegal Migrants as Government Strengthens Penalties

The UK government has announced new rules that will triple fines for businesses and landlords found to be knowingly supporting illegal migrants. These measures are being implemented to deter illegal migration and reduce the number of perilous channel crossings by small boats. The civil penalty for employing illegal migrants will increase from £15,000 to £45,000 for the first offense, and fines for repeat offenders will triple from £20,000 to £60,000. Landlords, on the other hand, will see fines rise from £80 per lodger and £1,000 per occupier for a first breach to up to £5,000 per lodger and £10,000 per occupier.

The Home Office has emphasized that illegal working and renting serve as significant pull factors for illegal migration, enabling the business model of people smugglers to persist. By imposing stricter penalties, the government hopes to send a clear message that illegal employment and housing will not be tolerated.

However, critics argue that strengthening penalties alone is not sufficient. They emphasize the need for stronger enforcement actions to effectively tackle the issue. Labour’s shadow home secretary, Yvette Cooper, noted that penalties issued to firms employing illegal workers have decreased by two-thirds since 2016, and arrests have also declined. In order to address these challenges comprehensively, stronger enforcement efforts must be combined with penalty enhancements.

While the exact number of undocumented individuals residing in the UK remains unknown, estimates suggest that it ranges from 594,000 to 745,000 people, accounting for approximately 1% of the total population. Since 2018, over 4,000 civil penalties have been issued to employers for hiring undocumented workers, resulting in more than £74m in fines.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made tackling the dangerous channel crossings a top priority for his government. Last year, over 45,000 individuals entered the UK through these crossings, a significant increase from approximately 300 in 2018. To address this issue further, a controversial bill has been approved by Parliament, which aims to block individuals who have been removed from the UK from returning or seeking British citizenship in the future. Additionally, the home secretary has been given the responsibility to detain and remove those who arrive illegally to Rwanda or another “safe” third country.

As debates surrounding immigration and asylum continue, it is crucial for the government to strike a balance between strengthening penalties and implementing effective enforcement strategies. Only then can the UK effectively address these complex challenges and ensure compliance with international law.

Source: [BBC News-UK immigration](https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-60780444)