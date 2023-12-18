Hamas Finances: Resilient and Resourceful Amidst Conflict

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, there is one aspect that cannot be overlooked – Hamas’ financial stability. Despite the relentless Israeli onslaught on Gaza, Hamas is expected to have a substantial war chest at its disposal.

Over the years, Hamas has managed to build a resilient finance network, creating investments and income sources in various countries that have not been disrupted. These sources include small businesses, real estate, and an informal network of donations. Hamas has also developed a sophisticated system of money changers, operating through Turkey, the UAE, Europe, and the United States.

Aside from these sources, Tehran has been a significant backer of Hamas, contributing an estimated $70 million to $100 million annually. Iran’s support comes in various forms, including cryptocurrency payments, cash transfers, and through the informal “hawala” system. However, the smuggling of military equipment from Egypt to Gaza through tunnels, which was a significant source of support in the past, has been blocked.

The Palestinian Authority contributes $1.1 billion to the Gaza Strip’s $2.5 billion budget, with Israel’s agreement. The international community also funds UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees. Qatar, with the approval of the United States, has pledged $360 million in annual funding to Gaza, although it denies providing financial aid specifically to Hamas.

While efforts have been made to impose sanctions and consider coercive measures against Hamas, completely cutting off its finances seems highly unlikely. The network and infrastructure will always be present, and as long as there are supporters, they can be leveraged to assist the group. The future of Hamas’ finances will also depend on the resolution of the Gaza conflict and who takes charge of providing essential resources to the refugees living there.

In summary, Hamas has demonstrated financial resilience and resourcefulness, with diverse sources of income and investments spread across various countries. While the conflict in Gaza may continue to pose challenges, Hamas is expected to have the financial means to withstand the war.

FAQ

Q: What are some of Hamas’ sources of income?

A: Hamas relies on small businesses, real estate, an informal network of donations, and a complex system of money changers operating through various countries.

Q: Who is Hamas’ major backer?

A: Iran has been a significant financial supporter of Hamas, contributing an estimated $70 million to $100 million annually.

Q: How does Hamas receive financial aid from Qatar?

A: Qatar provides funding to Gaza, but it denies specifically providing financial aid to Hamas. All goods, including food, medicine, and fuel, pass through Israel before entering Gaza.

Q: Can Hamas’ finances be completely cut off?

A: Completely cutting off Hamas’ finances is highly unlikely. While efforts can be made to disrupt and minimize their funding sources, the network and infrastructure will always remain as long as there are supporters.

Q: What factors will determine Hamas’ future finances?

A: The future of Hamas’ finances will depend on the resolution of the Gaza conflict and who takes charge of providing essential resources to the refugees living in Gaza.