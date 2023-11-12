A New Era in Venezuelan Politics: Machado’s Resounding Victory

CARACAS, Oct 23 – In a stunning display of support, Maria Corina Machado, an industrial engineer, has emerged victorious in the Venezuelan opposition’s presidential primary. With just over a quarter of the votes counted, Machado has secured an overwhelming 93% of the tally. The opposition organized this primary to select a unity candidate to challenge President Nicolas Maduro in the upcoming re-election bid. This outcome could potentially herald a watershed moment in Venezuela’s political landscape.

Machado, known for her pledge to privatize the state oil company PDVSA if she assumes the presidential office, has defied expectations and taken a commanding lead in the primary race. Her nearest rival, former lawmaker Carlos Prosperi, lags far behind with a mere 4.75% of the votes. With a comfortable lead of over 40 points in pre-primary polls, Machado’s victory seems all but assured.

However, the path to the general election remains uncertain for Machado. Owing to her support for the sanctions on Maduro’s government, she is currently barred from holding public office. While the opposition and government recently reached an election agreement, allowing each side to choose their candidates according to internal rules, it does not address disqualifications. As per the deal, Maduro has until the end of November to begin rescinding the bans on opposition figures and releasing political prisoners.

The United States, in response to this agreement, has relaxed sanctions on Venezuelan oil and gas, as well as bonds. However, the Maduro government has affirmed that individuals with existing disqualifications cannot participate in the 2024 contest. This presents a significant hurdle for Machado, who remains committed to fighting for her right to run in the general election. She believes that she can exert pressure on the electoral authorities to allow her registration.

The opposition, on the other hand, finds itself at a crossroads. If Machado emerges victorious in the primary but cannot compete in 2024, tough decisions lie ahead. While some argue that a substitute candidate may be necessary, the opposition has yet to reveal its strategy in such a scenario. The legality of the disqualifications is a central issue, with the opposition firmly asserting their unlawfulness.

As Venezuela eagerly awaits the final results of the primary, the country stands at a critical juncture. Machado’s resounding victory has injected new energy and hope into the opposition camp. Regardless of the challenges that lie ahead, the emergence of a strong, determined candidate like Machado signifies a turning point in Venezuelan politics. The people have spoken, and their message is clear: change is on the horizon.

