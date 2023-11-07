“Survivors of Johannesburg Inferno Reveal Struggles of Living in Illegal Building”

In a terrifying ordeal, survivors of the recent apartment fire in Johannesburg have shared their harrowing experiences of living in an illegally occupied building. The blaze claimed the lives of at least 74 people and forced residents into a desperate fight for survival. While the cause of the fire remains unknown, the horrific conditions inside the derelict building have come to light.

The building, once a haven for battered women and children, had been taken over by illegal landlords who extorted rents from the vulnerable, including struggling South Africans and immigrants looking for affordable housing options. It served as a last resort for many individuals seeking a break in one of Africa’s most advanced economies.

Residents had long feared that the building was a death trap. With its maze of steel security doors, subdivided rooms, and tin shacks in the courtyard, it was clear that safety was compromised. Power and sewer services were cut, forcing residents to set up unlawful connections for electricity and water. Communal bathrooms were converted into sleeping spaces, leaving residents with no choice but to bathe in their apartments using bowls.

The living conditions were dire, with filthy toilets leading some residents to use buckets or travel to a nearby shopping mall for bathroom facilities. The building became a hub for immigrants, particularly from Malawi and Tanzania, while the landlords were predominantly South African.

Despite the challenges, residents formed small communities within the building, finding solace in shared experiences and trusted groups. There were women who attended the same church, new mothers who supported each other with childcare, and street vendors and delivery workers from the same country.

The survivors’ accounts paint a clear picture of the struggles faced by those living in illegal buildings, grappling with inadequate living conditions, lack of privacy, and the constant fear of a disaster like the recent fire. This tragedy serves as a reminder of the urgent need for safe and affordable housing options for vulnerable communities.