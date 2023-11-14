Ethiopia Declares Completion of Grand Renaissance Dam, Stirring Controversy

Ethiopia recently announced the completion of its ambitious Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), marking a significant milestone in the long-standing water dispute with downstream countries, Egypt and Sudan. The filling of the dam has raised concerns among these nations, triggering condemnations and fears over the impact on their water supply.

The GERD, with an estimated cost of $4.2 billion, has been a topic of contention since its initiation in 2011. The dam’s massive size and potential implications for Nile water distribution have fueled tensions among the three countries.

While Ethiopia celebrates the completion of the fourth and final filling of the dam, neighboring Egypt has labeled the move as “illegal.” Egyptian officials argue that the dam’s operation without a comprehensive agreement threatens their water share. Sudan, the third party in the negotiations, has yet to comment on the recent developments.

At its full capacity, the GERD has the potential to generate over 5,000 megawatts of electricity—enough to double Ethiopia’s current electricity production. The government envisions the dam as a crucial infrastructure project that will contribute to the country’s development and provide improved access to electricity for its population.

Egypt, heavily reliant on the Nile for 97 percent of its water needs, views the dam as an existential threat. The nation already faces water scarcity issues and fears that the GERD will exacerbate the situation. The United Nations has warned of Egypt potentially running out of water by 2025, further highlighting the urgency of finding a mutually agreeable solution.

While negotiations between the three countries had recently resumed, Ethiopia’s completion of the dam’s filling has cast a shadow over the talks. Egypt has emphasized the need for an end to unilateral actions and a comprehensive agreement that addresses the interests and concerns of all parties involved.

As the dispute continues, tensions escalate, and the complexities of managing shared water resources persist, finding a lasting resolution remains paramount. The international community closely follows these developments, aware of the broader implications for regional stability, water security, and the potential for future conflicts.

