Ukraine’s Female Soldiers: Battling More Than Just the Enemy

The funeral procession for 34-year-old Colonel Eleonora Maltseva, one of the 12 soldiers killed in a Russian bombing, drew hundreds of mourners in Kyiv. Her mother, Iryna, grief-stricken and dressed in black, awaited her daughter’s coffin outside the yellow-brick church. The turnout was so significant that the service had to be held outdoors. Among the crowd stood Tymofiy, Maltseva’s 14-year-old son, appearing numb and emotionless.

This tragic event highlights the sacrifices made by the more than 100 female Ukrainian soldiers who have lost their lives since the full-scale invasion by Vladimir Putin. While these women, who had volunteered for battle, are respected and admired by their peers on the ground, there seems to be a lack of respect for their viewpoints at the higher command level.

Ukraine embraces the image of female and male defenders fighting side by side. However, interviews with the soldiers themselves and organizations supporting them reveal a different story. There is a failure to prioritize women’s needs when it comes to uniforms, body armor, sanitation, and career development. Platoon sergeant Nadiya Haran, who joined the army in 2017, expresses frustration over the lack of equality in practice despite supposed equality on paper.

Women in the Ukrainian armed forces must often make do with ill-fitting uniforms designed for men or purchase their own. Body armor does not accommodate the female shape properly, leaving vital organs exposed. Footwear, in smaller sizes suitable for women, is a challenge to find. Basic necessities like contraception and female urinary diversion devices are lacking. Moreover, doctors in the field receive no training in gynecology, and female soldiers are subject to re-enlistment medical examinations to ensure they are not pregnant.

Beyond these physical obstacles, the mentality within the armed forces needs to change. Female soldiers face stereotypes, stigma, and lack of recognition for their contributions. Haran speaks of fighting two enemies: Russia and the gender-based challenges she and her fellow female soldiers encounter daily.

Ukraine’s female soldiers deserve better from their own military. They have displayed bravery, dedication, and a willingness to fight for their country. It is imperative that their voices and needs are heard and addressed, ensuring they have the equality and support necessary to fulfill their roles effectively. Only then will Ukraine’s armed forces truly reflect the values of progress and gender equality they claim to uphold.