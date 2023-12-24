The Ongoing Conflict in Gaza: A Call for International Aid and Ceasefire

Israeli strikes and ground fighting persist in the Gaza Strip despite the passage of a UN Security Council resolution that aims to increase aid without explicitly calling for a ceasefire. The resolution has faced criticism from some nations, who argue that it lacks the necessary strength to address the situation adequately.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have reported the elimination of 8,000 individuals affiliated with Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) since October 7th, when Hamas initiated an attack on Israel. The IDF has released footage showcasing their operations in the Issa area and airstrikes on various Hamas targets.

In the past 24 hours alone, the number of casualties in Gaza has tragically grown. According to Gaza’s health ministry, at least 201 people have been killed, and 368 others have been injured due to ongoing Israeli attacks. This escalates the total death toll of the war to 20,258, with 53,688 injured. The recent Israeli airstrikes have resulted in the destruction of two homes, one in Gaza City and another in the Nuseirat refugee camp. These strikes claimed the lives of numerous innocent individuals, including a UN Development Program employee, his wife, and their five children. Additionally, a local TV journalist and at least 14 others lost their lives when their Nuseirat home was destroyed by a strike.

Amidst this deeply troubling situation, the UN continues to raise concerns about the dire humanitarian circumstances faced by Palestinians in Gaza. The World Health Organisation’s chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has expressed his worry about an imminent famine in the region, highlighting the need for urgent action.

FAQ

What is the UN Security Council resolution about?

The UN Security Council resolution is focused on increasing aid in Gaza but does not explicitly call for a ceasefire. How many people have been killed in the recent Israeli attacks?

In the past 24 hours, at least 201 people have lost their lives in Gaza due to ongoing Israeli strikes. Are there any criticisms regarding the resolution? Some countries have criticized the resolution, suggesting that it lacks the necessary strength to address the situation adequately.

Sources: