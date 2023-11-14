The Ongoing Conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh: a Comprehensive Look

Amidst escalating tensions, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has launched an “anti-terrorist” campaign in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Armenian media has reported air raid sirens and mortar fire in the regional capital, Stepanakert. The conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh has a long and complex history.

Nagorno-Karabakh is a region that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but it is predominantly populated by ethnic Armenians and governed by the unrecognized Republic of Artsakh. The dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia has resulted in two wars: one in the early 1990s and another in 2020. The latest conflict saw Azerbaijan, with support from Turkey, regain territories bordering Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia. Despite a truce brokered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, a comprehensive peace agreement has yet to be reached.

The recent tensions have been building for months. Azerbaijani forces blockaded the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, resulting in severe shortages of food, medicine, and other essential supplies for the local population. In response, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has launched local anti-terrorist measures to suppress large-scale provocations and disarm Armenian armed forces in the region. The ministry emphasizes that civilians and civilian infrastructure are not being targeted.

Armenia denies having troops present in the area and accuses Azerbaijan of unleashing aggression against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh as part of their policy of ethnic cleansing. The local Karabakh authorities claim that Azerbaijani forces have targeted civilian areas, resulting in casualties.

Both countries have sought international support. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stated that Armenia will refrain from engaging in hostilities and called on the international community, particularly the United States, to take action in protecting Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan claims to have warned Russia, a key player in the conflict, before the escalation. However, Russia’s response has been limited due to its involvement in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Russia has deployed peacekeeping forces along the Lachin corridor under a five-year mandate, aimed at maintaining stability in the region. However, there are limitations to their intervention. The Russian Foreign Ministry has urged both conflicting parties to cease hostilities and return to political and diplomatic negotiations. As long as the Russian peacekeepers are not directly threatened, they do not have the authority to use weapons.

The international community is closely monitoring the situation, with concerns about the escalation of violence. The Kremlin emphasizes the need for concrete efforts based on the legal framework and expresses its concerns about the situation. Contacts between Russian President Putin and the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan are being arranged.

The ongoing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh raises many questions about the future and the role of various actors involved. The price of Russian acquiescence in the conflict is one such question. The irritation between Russia and Armenia adds an interesting backdrop to the situation. As tensions persist, it is crucial for the international community to find a resolution that ensures lasting peace and stability in the region.

FAQ

What is the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh about?

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh is a territorial dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia. It centers around the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but is predominantly populated by ethnic Armenians and governed by the unrecognized Republic of Artsakh.

How many wars have occurred over Nagorno-Karabakh?

There have been two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh. The first war took place in the early 1990s after the fall of the Soviet Union. The second war occurred in 2020, when Azerbaijan, with support from Turkey, regained territories bordering Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia.

What is the role of Russia in the conflict?

Russia has deployed peacekeeping forces in the region under a five-year mandate. Their role is to maintain stability and ensure compliance with the truce. However, their intervention is limited, and they cannot use weapons unless their own safety is directly threatened.

Are civilians being targeted in the conflict?

Both Azerbaijan and Armenia deny deliberately targeting civilians. However, there have been reports of civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure as a result of the conflict.

What is the international community doing about the conflict?

The international community is closely monitoring the situation and has called for an end to hostilities. Various countries have expressed concerns and are engaging in diplomatic efforts to find a resolution. Armenia has sought support from the United States, while Azerbaijan claims to have warned Russia before the escalation of the conflict.

(Source: [BBC](https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-58371980))