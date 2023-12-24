Explosive Clashes Persist in Gaza as Israeli Defense Forces Battle Hamas

In the ongoing conflict between the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Hamas, intense fighting erupted in the northern Gaza town of Jabalia. The IDF, backed by Israeli tanks, launched near-constant aerial bombardments and shelling, resulting in thick smoke engulfing the town.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the IDF’s chief military spokesperson, declared that the IDF had gained almost complete operational control of northern Gaza. However, the fighting continued, with the IDF expanding operations in southern Gaza as well.

The Israeli forces encountered heavy resistance upon entering new Hamas strongholds, leading to intense battles. The IDF reported ongoing heavy fighting in Khan Younis, a city in southern Gaza.

The conflict has resulted in a significant number of casualties on both sides. It is estimated that more than 3,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 12,500 injured since the war began. The IDF has also experienced losses, with 144 fatalities among ground operation personnel.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is Hamas?

Hamas is a Palestinian Islamist political and military organization. Founded in 1987, Hamas aims to establish an independent Palestinian state and is designated as a terrorist group by numerous countries.

Q: What led to the current conflict?

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has deep-rooted causes, including the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, disputes over land and resources, and political and religious ideologies. The latest outbreak of violence was triggered by an early-morning attack by Hamas, involving thousands of rockets fired at Israeli towns and militants crossing into Israeli territory.

Q: How has the war affected the civilian population?

The war has resulted in severe humanitarian consequences for the civilian population in Gaza. The United Nations and other agencies have warned that over 500,000 Gazan civilians, approximately a quarter of the population, are experiencing starvation due to the conflict. Insufficient aid reaching the area has increased the risk of a famine.

Q: What are the implications of the conflict for other groups?

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has broader implications for regional stability. It serves as a warning to groups like Hezbollah, which has been attacking Israel from Lebanon. The escalation of the conflict raises concerns about the potential for further violence and unrest in the region.

Sources: Times of Israel, United Nations