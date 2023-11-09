Israel Commemorates 50th Anniversary of 1973 War Amidst Growing Divisions

As Israel commemorates the 50th anniversary of the 1973 war, the unity that helped the country survive seems to be a distant memory. The surprise attack by Syrian and Egyptian forces caught Israeli forces off guard on the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, Yom Kippur. Initially unprepared, the Israeli army eventually regained the initiative, repelling the enemy in decisive encounters. However, the anniversary has brought criticism of then-Prime Minister Golda Meir’s government for their failure to prepare.

This sense of division and criticism is reflected in the current internal dynamics of Israeli society. The battle over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to overhaul the powers of the judiciary has exposed deep divisions between his nationalist-religious supporters and more liberal and secular sections of society. Weekly protests against the changes have seen hundreds of thousands take to the streets, with military reservists even declaring their refusal to attend duty. The army chief of staff, General Herzi Halevi, has warned that this deepening polarization is dangerous for Israeli society.

The 1973 war, despite inducing a sense of national unity at the time, also left many Israelis shocked and questioning the country’s preparedness. Coming after the quick victory in the 1967 war, the high cost in lives and the feeling of being caught off guard led to ongoing recriminations. Over 2,600 Israelis lost their lives in the war, and estimates put the casualty figures for Egyptians and Syrians much higher.

However, amidst the divisions and criticisms, many front-line soldiers who fought in the war express pride in having helped save their country. The lessons they have taken include the importance of thinking for oneself and not blindly accepting the words and actions of leaders. This sentiment echoes the call for a healthy and united society capable of managing disputes without deepening divisions.

As Israel looks back on this significant event in its history, it is important to reflect on the challenges the country continues to face and the need for unity in the face of internal and external pressures. The 50th anniversary serves as a reminder of both the resilience and the fractures within Israeli society, and the ongoing need for dialogue and understanding to navigate the country’s future direction.