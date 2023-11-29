New Hope as Fifth Group of Hostages Released in Israel-Hamas Conflict

Twelve more hostages who had been held captive in Gaza were released on Tuesday as part of an extended cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. This development comes after a humanitarian pause in fighting, which was originally set to last four days and was extended for an additional 48 hours.

The Red Cross, along with the Israel Defense Forces, facilitated the transfer of the 12 freed hostages to Egypt. In return, 30 Palestinians, including 15 minors and 15 women, were released from Israeli prisons. None of the hostages released were American, and the group consisted of 10 Israelis, one Filipino, two Argentinians, and two Thai citizens.

This recent release follows a significant number of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners being freed in previous days, including the youngest American hostage, 4-year-old Abigail Mor Edan. The cease-fire extension and hostage exchange were the result of negotiations involving the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt.

The temporary pause in fighting marks the first truce agreement between Israel and Hamas since the onset of the conflict. Previously, Hamas had kidnapped approximately 240 people from Israel and held them captive in Gaza following their own deadly rampage on October 7.

Mediating country Qatar announced the agreement to extend the cease-fire for an additional 48 hours. Israel had expressed its willingness to prolong the pause if Hamas agreed to release more hostages. In response, Hamas committed to releasing 20 additional hostages over the extended period.

The Israeli government has also provided a list of 50 more Palestinian prisoners who could be released in ongoing exchanges. Israel has proposed a three-for-one swap, meaning three Palestinian prisoners would be released for each hostage freed by Hamas.

While the hostages released so far have been predominantly women and children, Hamas has expressed interest in negotiating a further extension of the cease-fire. This potential deal could include the release of male hostages and abducted Israeli soldiers.

CIA Director William Burns has reportedly traveled to Doha to participate in discussions regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict, including the hostage situation. The Biden administration has affirmed its commitment to securing additional cease-fire extensions until all hostages are released.

FAQ

What is a cease-fire?

A cease-fire is a temporary suspension of hostilities or fighting between conflicting parties.

Who facilitated the release of hostages?

The Red Cross, in collaboration with the Israel Defense Forces, facilitated the transfer of hostages from Gaza to Egypt.

How many hostages were released in total?

Twelve hostages were released in the fifth group, in addition to several others released prior to this.

Were any American hostages released?

No, none of the hostages released in this group were American.

What are the next steps in the Israel-Hamas conflict?

The Biden administration and other mediators aim to secure further cease-fire extensions and negotiate for the release of remaining hostages, including male captives and abducted Israeli soldiers.

