FIFA Takes Action Against Spanish Soccer Federation President in Wake of Controversial World Cup Celebration

In a surprising turn of events, FIFA has suspended Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish soccer federation, for a period of 90 days. The suspension comes as a result of Rubiales’ conduct during the Women’s World Cup final, where he was seen kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain’s victory.

The controversy surrounding Rubiales’ actions has overshadowed Spain’s historic win, with Hermoso stating that she did not consent to the kiss. Moreover, the team’s players have taken a stand by refusing to play any more games as long as Rubiales remains in charge.

FIFA’s disciplinary committee has opened an investigation into Rubiales’ conduct, leading to his temporary removal from soccer duties. The suspension prevents Rubiales from attending UEFA meetings and participating in important voting sessions.

While Rubiales maintains his innocence and trusts in FIFA’s procedures, many believe that his soccer career is effectively over. Beatriz Álvarez, the president of Spain’s women’s league, asserts that Rubiales has “dug his own grave” and will not continue as the president of the Spanish federation.

The repercussions of Rubiales’ actions extend beyond his own suspension. The federation has threatened legal action against Hermoso, exacerbating the already tense situation. Spain’s government has also filed a lawsuit against Rubiales for alleged violations of sports laws and misconduct that tarnished the dignity of the sporting event.

As the investigation unfolds, the fate of Rubiales as the president of the Spanish federation remains uncertain. Will he be able to prove his innocence and regain the trust of the soccer community? Only time will tell.

FAQ

Q: What led to Luis Rubiales’ suspension by FIFA?

A: Rubiales’ suspension came as a result of his conduct during the Women’s World Cup final, where he kissed player Jenni Hermoso without her consent.

Q: How are the Spanish women’s soccer team reacting to Rubiales’ suspension?

A: The team’s players have taken a firm stance by refusing to play any more games as long as Rubiales remains in charge.

Q: What legal actions have been taken against Rubiales?

A: The Spanish government has filed a lawsuit against Rubiales, alleging violations of sports laws and misconduct that tarnished the dignity of the sporting event.

Q: Will Rubiales be able to continue as the president of the Spanish federation?

A: It is uncertain whether Rubiales will be able to prove his innocence and regain the trust of the soccer community.