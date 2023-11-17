The governing body of world football, FIFA, has suspended the head of Spanish football, Luis Rubiales, following his controversial celebration during the recent World Cup. Rubiales was seen passionately kissing the World Cup trophy during the victory ceremony, which has led to accusations of unprofessional conduct.

In a departure from the original article, Rubiales was not directly quoted, but it is clear that his actions have caused a stir in the football community. The incident has raised questions about the appropriate behavior for football officials, as well as their relationship to the game and its symbols.

Such indiscretions by football officials have the potential to undermine the integrity of the sport. FIFA, as the governing body, has a responsibility to enforce disciplinary measures to maintain the reputation and fairness of the game. The suspension of Rubiales sends a strong message that such conduct will not be tolerated.

The incident also highlights the passion and emotions that surround the World Cup. Football is a sport that evokes strong feelings in players, officials, and fans alike. However, it is important for those in positions of authority to maintain a level of professionalism and to uphold the values and traditions of the game.

