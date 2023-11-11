Soccer Federation President Faces Disciplinary Action for Controversial World Cup Kiss

Soccer’s governing body, FIFA, has initiated disciplinary proceedings against the president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, following a video that captured him planting an unwanted kiss on a star player of Spain’s victorious World Cup team. The incident, which took place after the team’s 1-0 win over England, has sparked debate over Rubiales’ behavior and potential violations of FIFA’s Disciplinary Code.

The disciplinary action is believed to be based on potential infringements of Article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, which pertains to violations of the laws of the game and breaches of decent conduct. The RFEF president is also facing criticism from leading women’s soccer organizations in Spain, who condemned his actions and demanded accountability.

The Spanish professional soccer players’ union, FUTPRO, expressed their disapproval of Rubiales’ behavior and reiterated their commitment to combating machismo, sexism, and sexual harassment in the sport. They emphasized the need for individuals representing the current world champion team to embody values of equality and respect.

Jennifer Hermoso, the player on the receiving end of the controversial kiss, has stated her dissatisfaction with the incident. She, along with FUTPRO and her agency TMJ, is actively pursuing measures to address this matter and safeguard her interests.

Criticism of Rubiales’ actions has extended beyond soccer circles. Amnesty International has voiced support for Hermoso and called upon the RFEF to take immediate action to investigate the incident and prioritize the well-being of the player. Should the federation fail to respond adequately, Amnesty International will seek intervention from the Spanish High Council of Sport (CSD).

The Spanish women’s soccer league, Liga F, has lodged an official complaint with the CSD, condemning Rubiales’ actions as unacceptable and repugnant. They believe this incident has compromised one of Spain’s greatest sporting achievements and called for appropriate consequences.

While Rubiales has publicly acknowledged his mistake and expressed regret for his actions, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez deemed his apology insufficient. The RFEF is expected to address the incident during an extraordinary general assembly, with further action potentially being taken by the CSD if necessary.

As this controversy unfolds, it brings attention to the importance of fostering a culture of equality, respect, and professionalism in the realm of sports. The incident serves as a reminder that sports figures carry significant influence and must always embrace these values to represent their teams and countries effectively.

FAQs

