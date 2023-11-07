FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Luis Rubiales

The recent actions of Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish FA (RFEF), during the Women’s World Cup final have sparked controversy and led to FIFA opening disciplinary proceedings against him. Rubiales’ unsolicited kiss on Women’s World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso’s lips has received significant backlash from both within and outside of Spain. The incident took place as Rubiales presented the players with their medals after their victory over England.

FIFA’s disciplinary committee has stated that the events may constitute violations of article 13 paragraphs 1 and 2 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. Rubiales now faces potential consequences for his behavior, and the committee will provide further information once a final decision has been reached.

FIFA has emphasized its commitment to respecting the integrity of all individuals and strongly condemned any behavior that goes against this principle. While the UEFA has yet to comment on the matter, pressure on Rubiales continues to mount. In addition to the controversial kiss, Rubiales has also been criticized for grabbing his crotch, inappropriate hugs and kisses on players’ cheeks, and even throwing Athenea del Castillo over his shoulder.

Initially brushing off criticism by categorizing those who voiced concern as “idiots,” Rubiales later posted a video apologizing for his actions. However, his apology has been deemed “insufficient and inadequate” by Spain’s Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. Government ministers are calling for Rubiales’ resignation, and various organizations, including the Spanish Players’ Association (AFE), FUTPRO (the equivalent for female players), Liga F, and FIFPRO, have denounced his behavior.

Jenni Hermoso, who plays for Pachuca in Liga MX, has made it clear that FUTPRO and her agency, TMJ, will be handling the issue on her behalf. FUTPRO has emphasized that such acts should never go unpunished and has vowed to work towards sanctioning Rubiales and implementing measures to protect players from unacceptable actions.

The RFEF is set to hold a meeting to address the fallout from this incident, and Rubiales’ position as president is increasingly under threat.