Fierce Clashes Erupt in Southern Gaza as Israel Targets Hamas

Intense clashes between Israeli forces and Hamas militants have erupted in Gaza, with the focus of Israel’s military offensive centered around the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza. However, Israeli operations are also taking place in other parts of the region.

In Gaza City, the Israeli Defense Force has reported the elimination of dozens of terrorists and the successful completion of battles where more terrorists were neutralized. Meanwhile, the Israeli Defence Ministry claimed to have located and demolished a hideout apartment belonging to Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza.

The violence has not been limited to Gaza alone. Israeli strikes have targeted the Damascus airport and Syrian military sites, causing material losses. Israel has frequently conducted strikes in government-controlled Syria, often targeting Iran-backed groups supporting President Bashar Assad.

South Africa has made accusations against Israel, accusing the country of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. These allegations have been vehemently rejected by Israel, who dismisses them as baseless and lacking any legal or factual basis. Israel has also linked South Africa’s accusations to its alleged cooperation with Hamas, tying it to the cross-border attack that ignited the ongoing conflict.

In addition to South Africa’s legal case, other parties have launched legal actions in response to the Israel-Hamas war. Rights groups have taken the UK government to court over its arms exports to Israel, alleging that the weapons may be used in war crimes.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza remains dire. Mercy Corps has warned of widespread famine and disease due to the relentless fighting and insufficient humanitarian aid. The organization reports that aid deliveries to Gaza are inadequate, leaving half a million people at risk of catastrophic hunger and starvation.

To address the escalating health crisis, UNICEF has delivered at least 600,000 vaccine doses to Gaza. The lack of clean water and basic medical supplies has contributed to the spread of illnesses, and over 16,800 infants have missed routine vaccinations. In collaboration with WHO and UNRWA, UNICEF and Israeli officials have confirmed the administration of tens of thousands of vaccines to combat diseases such as polio, tuberculosis, measles, and hepatitis.

