Israel-Hamas Conflict Intensifies with Fierce Street Battles in Gaza City

Street battles in Gaza City have escalated as Israeli tanks face fierce resistance from Hamas fighters using underground tunnels to ambush them. The United States has called for Palestinians to govern Gaza post-war, contradicting Israeli claims that it would retain control over security indefinitely.

The Israeli military has reported advancing into the heart of Gaza City, Hamas’ main stronghold and the largest city in the region. Hamas fighters claim to have inflicted heavy losses on Israeli forces. To bolster their claims, Hamas’ armed wing released a video showing intense street battles alongside the devastation caused by bombings in the city.

Israel launched its offensive in response to a cross-border raid by Hamas, which resulted in the deaths of 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and the kidnapping of around 240 hostages. Palestinian officials report that 10,569 people have been killed, with 40% of them being children. Israel has acknowledged the deaths of 33 soldiers.

Amidst the ongoing conflict, the United States has begun discussions with Israeli and Arab leaders about the future governance of the Gaza Strip. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized that there should be no reoccupation of Gaza, no blockade, and no reduction in territory. In addition, Blinken emphasized the need for Palestinian-led governance and the unification of Gaza with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials have attempted to clarify that they do not intend to occupy Gaza after the war. However, they have not yet outlined how they plan to ensure security without a military presence. The Palestinian Authority considers Gaza, presently governed by Hamas, an integral part of their vision for a future Palestinian state.

Hamas leaders have declared their mission to shatter the status quo and renew their fight against Israel. They aim to put the Palestinian issue back on the table and disrupt calm in the region. Hamas commanders have expressed determination to inflict losses on Israeli forces in ground battles in Gaza.

As the conflict continues, Israel’s military has been targeting Hamas tunnels. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari confirmed that Hamas has lost control of the tunnel network in the north of Gaza. The Israeli military has destroyed 130 tunnel shafts thus far. Israel holds Hamas responsible for civilian deaths, accusing them of using Gazans as human shields and hiding arms and operations centers in residential areas.

Amidst the violence, around 50,000 Palestinian civilians have evacuated the north of Gaza. The Israeli military has repeatedly warned residents to leave the area or risk being trapped in the fighting.

The United Nations and G7 countries have intensified calls for a humanitarian pause in the conflict to provide aid to civilians in Gaza. Negotiations mediated by Qatar are also ongoing to secure a temporary ceasefire and the release of hostages held by Hamas.

As the conflict escalates, the international community continues to grapple with finding a resolution that ensures the safety and well-being of both Israeli and Palestinian citizens.

Sources: Reuters