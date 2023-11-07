Russian Forces Launch Intense Attack on Avdiivka as Ukrainian Forces Hold Firm

Russian forces have escalated their attack on the Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, but have so far been unable to make significant progress, according to Ukrainian officials. The fighting has been going on for four days, with continuous small arms battles and artillery duels. Russia is targeting both the front line and rear settlements in an attempt to encircle Ukrainian fighters.

According to Vitalii Barabash, the head of the Avdiivka city military administration, Russia has been using various vehicles, including tanks and armored personnel carriers, in their attacks. However, Ukrainian forces have been able to hold their ground and have destroyed a large number of vehicles in the process.

Despite the intensity of the fighting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed confidence in his country’s troops, stating that they are keeping Russian forces at bay. He praised their resilience and emphasized the importance of Ukrainian courage and unity in determining the outcome of the war.

The attack on Avdiivka is seen by analysts as an attempt by Russia to achieve a landmark victory and turn the tide of the war. While there have been suggestions that the Russian move aims to divert Ukrainian forces from other fronts, the goal is actually to make advances while Kyiv is focused elsewhere.

Although there has been some limited progress by Russian forces along the flanks of the city, they have not secured a major breakthrough. The Institute for the Study of War estimates that Russian forces have captured only a small amount of territory around Avdiivka since October 10.

The ongoing Russian attacks have taken a toll on the approximately 1,600 civilians who still reside in Avdiivka. It is crucial for the international community to monitor the situation closely and support Ukraine in its efforts to defend against the Russian aggression. The resolution of the conflict hinges on the determination and unity of the Ukrainian forces, as well as the support they receive from their allies.