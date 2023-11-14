A New Path Ahead: FG and Labour Establish Truce, Putting Nationwide Strike on Hold

In a dramatic turn of events, the Federal Government and Organised Labour have reached an agreement, leading to the suspension of the planned nationwide strike for one month. While details of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) are not yet fully known, the agreement was reached late at night after a reconvened meeting between government representatives and labour leaders.

The meeting on the day of the agreement was a crucial one, with both sides aiming to find common ground and prevent the strike that was intended to address the suffering and hardships faced by Nigerians due to the removal of petrol subsidy. Earlier in the day, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had separate meetings to review the offers presented by the Federal Government.

Following their separate meetings, leaders of the NLC and TUC collaborated to create a joint resolution that was presented to the government team. After some delays, the meeting finally reconvened in the evening, which initially caused frustration among the labour leaders.

One noteworthy fact is that President Bola Tinubu had already agreed to a provisional wage award of N35,000 after labour rejected his initial offer of N25,000 for low-grade workers. However, labour insisted on a uniform wage increase that would remain in effect until the negotiation of a new minimum wage in the coming year.

According to a statement by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, some of the resolutions reached at the previous meeting were that the issues in dispute could only be resolved when workers were at work and not on strike. The statement also mentioned the formation of a sub-committee to work out the implementation details for addressing the effects of fuel subsidy removal. Additionally, the statement highlighted the urgent need to address the matter involving the Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, with assurances from the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to resolve the issue.

With the joint resolution now in the hands of the Federal Government, the NLC and TUC will evaluate the offers and consider suspending the planned strike to allow for further consultations regarding the implementation of the resolutions.

In the midst of these developments, the Joint Action Front (JAF), a collective of Pro-Labour civil society groups, expressed their appreciation for the unwavering dedication of the NLC and TUC in their ongoing struggle. JAF pledged solidarity and support for labour’s efforts to address various issues plaguing the working class and the poor, such as fuel subsidy removal, price hikes, and attacks on living standards. They emphasized that the current struggle extends beyond immediate palliatives and represents an ideological battle against neoliberal and capitalist policies.

JAF acknowledged certain concessions made by the government, including a wage award and promised provisions, but insisted that these promises must be implemented before the strike can be suspended. They highlighted the need to address the root causes of the crisis, such as the reversal of the fuel price hike and subsidy removal, as well as the reduction of university and tertiary institution fees.

In conclusion, while the suspension of the planned nationwide strike offers a temporary respite, the path ahead remains uncertain. The truce between the Federal Government and Organised Labour opens the door for further negotiations and discussions that will shape the future of Nigeria’s workforce and the welfare of its citizens.

FAQ

1. What was the main issue that led to the planned nationwide strike?

The planned nationwide strike was intended to address the suffering and hardships caused by the removal of petrol subsidy.

2. What was the outcome of the meeting between the Federal Government and Organised Labour?

The outcome of the meeting was an agreement to suspend the planned strike for one month, although the details of the agreement have not been fully disclosed.

3. What concessions were made by the government?

The government offered a provisional wage award of N35,000 and promised to address various issues related to fuel subsidy removal and the transport sector. However, these concessions are yet to be implemented.

4. What is the position of the Joint Action Front (JAF) regarding the strike?

JAF expressed solidarity with the NLC and TUC and emphasized the need to address the root causes of the crisis, such as fuel price hikes, subsidy removal, and high university fees, before considering suspending the strike.

Sources:

– URL: [insert source URL here]