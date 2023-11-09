France Set to Reevaluate Military Presence in Niger

After the recent military coup in Niger, France is reassessing its military presence in the West African nation. According to a source, France is planning to withdraw most of its drones and aerial reconnaissance assets, while maintaining an “autonomous force” in the country.

The French army originally deployed around 1,500 troops in Niger to carry out anti-terrorist operations. However, with the changing circumstances, some of their resources are no longer necessary. The source stated that France will be streamlining its operations and reducing its force, while still maintaining the capacity to carry out attacks and defensive maneuvers.

Despite the reduction in force, France intends to continue cooperating with Niger’s regular army officers, with whom they have a long-standing partnership. However, discussions are not being held with the leaders of Niger’s military junta, who carried out the coup.

The strained relations between France and Niger escalated after the coup, with France labeling it “illegitimate” and standing by ousted President Mohamed Bazoum. In response, the junta demanded the departure of France’s ambassador, which was denied by Paris. Talks are now underway to negotiate the departure of French troops, with considerations made to maintain decommissioned equipment such as drones, helicopters, and fighter jets.

The plans to reduce French resources in Niger coincide with reports suggesting that some troops might be redeployed in neighboring Chad. Before the coup, French troops in Niger focused on anti-jihadist operations, providing support to the Nigerien army and gathering intelligence through surveillance flights.

This reevaluation of France’s military presence in Niger signifies a shift in the regional dynamics and the need to adapt to changing circumstances. As geopolitical landscapes continue to evolve, it is crucial for countries to reassess their strategies and partnerships to ensure stability and security in the region.