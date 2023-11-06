India Calls for Equitable Rules and Reform in the UN Security Council

India’s External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, made a strong case for India’s inclusion as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), emphasizing the need for a contemporary and equitable international order. In his address to the UN General Assembly, Jaishankar highlighted India’s efforts to amplify the voices of the Global South and promote inclusivity.

Rather than quoting directly from the original article, it can be described that Jaishankar underscored India’s push for a fair, democratic, and rules-based global order. He emphasized the necessity of ensuring that rule-makers do not subjugate rule-takers, and that rules should be applied equally to all nations. Jaishankar argued that a fair and equitable order will emerge when nations collectively work towards it.

In addition, Jaishankar called for reform in multilateralism and the expansion of the UNSC memberships during the upcoming ‘Summit of the Future’ next year. He urged the international community to address global challenges with a shared understanding that we are all part of one Earth and one family.

Highlighting the importance of cooperation and respecting diverse viewpoints, Jaishankar emphasized that the days of a few nations setting the agenda and expecting others to fall in line are over. He stressed the need for finding common ground and listening to others, stating that it is not a sign of weakness but the basis of true cooperation.

Furthermore, Jaishankar outlined India’s vision of being a leading power not for self-aggrandizement, but to take on greater responsibility and make meaningful contributions to global challenges. He cited initiatives such as Vaccine Maitri, International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and the espousal of the International Year of Millets as examples of India’s efforts to enhance global food security and foster cooperation.

Overall, Jaishankar’s speech called for global reforms and a shift towards a more equitable and inclusive international order, highlighting India’s commitment to playing a responsible and constructive role on the world stage.